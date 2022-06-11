Advertisement

66-year-old rescued from trench collapse in Leawood

A "trench rescue" is underway in Leawood.
By Emily Rittman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) – A construction worker is recovering after first responders rescued him from a trench collapse near Meadow Lane and 103rd Terrace in Leawood, Kansas.

Joe Odom, who is 86, says his 66-year-old son was working on a sewer line when a trench collapsed on him. His son was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a two-hour rescue.

Firefighters were called around 2:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found the worker trapped by dirt.

“About 10 feet deep, buried from his waist down, conscious and communicating with us,” Leawood Fire Department Deputy Chief Jarrett Hawley said.

Odom said he and another worker tried to start digging him out.

“He was in pain,” Odom said.

Specialized units from the Olathe Fire Department, Consolidated Fire District 2, and Johnson County MedAct assisted the Leawood Fire Department. Leawood Public Works also sent a vacuum truck and several employees to help remove dirt from the collapse.

“It is much quicker doing that than bringing it out a bucketful at a time,” Hawley said.

Working carefully while monitoring the man’s health, first responders successfully freed the worker around 5 p.m.

“I’m real grateful,” Odom said.

A representative from OSHA was on-scene Friday evening. Leawood Codes Administration was also notified. The incident is under investigation.

Crews pull worker out, ending ‘trench rescue’ in Leawood

Sewer system construction to impact 103rd & Metcalf area for 9 months

