Advertisement

$36+ million headed to Kansas ethanol producers to lower costs, ease pandemic burden

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $36 million has been given to Kansas ethanol producers to lower surging costs and ease the burden of losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer announced that the Department has provided $36.25 million to help lower the costs and support biofuel producers who face unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USDA noted that the funds have been made available through the Biofuel Producer Program, which was created as part of the CARES Act.

“The pandemic disrupted the rural economy through market interruptions,” Fischer said. “The USDA is targeting resources to improve the resiliency of critical markets for Kansas farmers and ranchers.”

The USDA said it has made payments to the maintenance and viability of a significant market for agricultural producers of products like corn, soybean or biomass that supply biofuel production.

The Department said these biofuel producers experienced unexpected market losses on a combined 3.7 billion gallons as a result of the pandemic.

The USDA indicated that the following Kansas biofuel producers received grants:

LocationCompanyDescription Award
LiberalConestoga Energy HoldingsFor two facilities that produce ethanol$14,425,052.41
GarnettEast Kansas Agri-EnergyFor one facility that produces ethanol$5,465,393.86
OakleyWestern Plains EnergyFor one facility that produces ethanol$2,498,886.14
PhillipsburgPhillips County Ethanol ProjectFor one facility that produces ethanol$1,702,855.93
PrattPratt EnergyFor one facility that produces ethanol$4,149,000.42
ScandiaNesika EnergyFor one facility that produces ethanol$1,307,544.34
LyonsKansas EthanolFor one facility that produces ethanol$2,131,127.30
RussellPurefield IngredientsFor one facility that produces ethanol$702,118.42
ColwichICM BiofuelsFor one facility that produces ethanol$1,217,993.35
WichitaTrenton Agri ProductsFor one facility that produces ethanol$2,654,855.96

The USDA noted that the announcement is part of a larger national announcement that includes 25 states and 195 biofuel production facilities.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith C. Johnson, 31, of Topeka
Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest
FILE
Former USD 383 employee charged for sexual assault of preschool student
Topeka Police have closed off a stretch of SW Lincoln Rd., west of Downtown, from 5th to 6th...
Hours-long standoff ends with nobody in custody
Mikayla Landry
One behind bars after turning herself in when TPD leaves standoff empty-handed
Semi Truck
Morris Co. attorney charged with assaulting pair with semi

Latest News

K-State’s Shankar wins second high jump national title
K-State’s Shankar wins second high jump national title
File photo.
Kansas ranks among worst state economies despite low unemployment rate
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms denial of murder conviction reversal
TFFJC kicked off the Juneteenth activities with a parade
The Juneteenth parade strolled down Downtown Topeka Saturday