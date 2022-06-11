2nd annual All School Reunion met with summer temps in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -The second annual Manhattan High All School Reunion kicked off Friday evening in Manhattan.

Manhattan High School alumni from all years were invited to gather in Aggieville and meet with others who graduated in the same decade.

On Saturday, a beer garden with live music started up to encourage all decades to mingle and reminisce while enjoying the Kansas summer heat.

“I know my mom has come down here and saw some of her girlfriends that she hasn’t years and she’s had the best time getting to see her friends and then, like, other classmates and that she hasn’t connected with in a while.” Aggieville Business District Marketing and Events Coordinator, Theresa Hougland says.

The Manhattan All School reunion is held second weekend in June and allows classes to gather without them having to do all the planning for a reunion event.

