14th annual Nelson Family Community Foundation fundraiser fired up to support two community members

Nelson Family Community Foundation Ride and Drive participants
Nelson Family Community Foundation Ride and Drive participants(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 14th annual Nelson Family Community Foundation Drive or Ride event hit the road on Saturday afternoon

More than 50 people rode or drove through four neighboring communities as part of the ride or drive event, which raised money for the annual fundraiser.

Friday night events included a corn hole tournament, a barbeque meal and live music.

Funds raised go to help Riley County community members who have medical conditions which have caused financial hardship.

“We try to highlight what they have as well to raise awareness of their situation and we are very blessed to be able to do that.” Nelson Family Community Foundation Board Member, Chandra Ruthstrom says.

The annual fundraiser is held in Leonardville on the second weekend of June, and each year a new set of community members are chosen to benefit from the events.

