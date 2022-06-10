Advertisement

Woman accused of taking $500,000 from HOA, investigators say

Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.
Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VILLA RICA, Ga. (Gray News) – A woman is accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in unauthorized bonus and vacation payments from a homeowners association in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.

Authorities say Brown was the property manager of the Mirror Lakes Homeowners Association and oversaw the bank account for the HOA.

She was responsible for accepting payments, paying bills and making deposits.

According to the GBI, board members discovered a discrepancy within the bank account totaling more than $189,000.

An investigation revealed that in addition to her yearly salary, Brown wrote herself unauthorized checks totaling approximately $498,815 claiming them to be for bonuses and vacation pay between January 2015 and January 2021.

The investigation is ongoing.

