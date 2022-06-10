Topeka Police working “critical call” near 6th & Lincoln
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is asking the public to avoid a residential area west of Downtown Topeka.
TPD issued an alert just after 8 a.m. saying officers were working a critical call on Lincoln between 5th and 6th Streets, and said several nearby roads are closed for public safety.
Officials have not said specifically what is going on. This is a developing story.
