Topeka Police working “critical call” near 6th & Lincoln

Topeka Police have closed off a stretch of SW Lincoln Rd., west of Downtown, from 5th to 6th...
Topeka Police have closed off a stretch of SW Lincoln Rd., west of Downtown, from 5th to 6th Streets for a critical incident.(WIBW/ Rick Felsburg)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is asking the public to avoid a residential area west of Downtown Topeka.

TPD issued an alert just after 8 a.m. saying officers were working a critical call on Lincoln between 5th and 6th Streets, and said several nearby roads are closed for public safety.

Officials have not said specifically what is going on. This is a developing story.

