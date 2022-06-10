Advertisement

Tampons, pads see supply chain shortages, inflation

Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week,...
Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Supply chain problems and inflation have hit virtually all consumer goods, and period products are no different.

Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months.

Tampon prices are up nearly 10% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg.

The shortages appear to stem from supply issues with key materials like cotton and plastic – the same materials used in personal protective equipment, which has been in high demand since the start of the pandemic.

Secondly, the war in Ukraine has further crimped supply because Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters of fertilizer used to grow cotton.

Lastly, the drought in Texas has hit cotton growth, too.

Of course, material shortages and supply chain issues are hitting a lot of products, but – much like the baby formula shortage – there’s a biological demand for period products that can’t be easily substituted.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bella Conway, 11, of Topeka died June 8, 2022 in a rollover crash on Carlson Rd.
Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident
3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Shawnee Co. Deputies are looking to identify this pair who may be connected to a recent...
Shawnee Co. deputies attempt to identify pair connected to recent burglary
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Narcotics search warrant served near SE 24th and Illinois in Topeka late Thur. morning.
Drug search warrant served at SE Topeka home

Latest News

Traffic in Wichita, Kansas
KDOT encourages drivers to slow down amid rising speeding trend
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases spread
Robin Mather, retired deputy and current corrections officer, gives blood on June 10, 2022,...
Douglas Co. Fire Medical reigns victorious in 2022 Battle of the Badges
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
GRAPHIC: 1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go
FILE
Commission gives Kansans until July 1 to apply for vacancy on Court of Appeals