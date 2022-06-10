Advertisement

St. Marys girl injured in accident welcomed home from hospital with parade

Quinlynn Jones leaves Children's Mercy Hospital on June 9, 2022, just over a month after she...
Quinlynn Jones leaves Children's Mercy Hospital on June 9, 2022, just over a month after she was hospitalized when a tree limb fell on her.(Quinlynn's Climb Facebook Page)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - An 8-year-old girl who was injured when a tree limb accidentally fell on her head was welcomed home from the hospital on Thursday night with a parade put on by community members.

On Thursday, June 9, Ruth Parks took to Facebook to update the followers of the page Quinlynn’s Climb - that 8-year-old Quinlynn Jones would finally be coming home from the hospital.

On Saturday morning, April 23, Jenna Jones said her daughter, Quinlynn, was walking to the park with her two brothers when a tree branch fell about 30 feet and came down directly on her head. She was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital where doctors put her in a medically induced coma.

St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb

Jones said the branch fractured her daughter’s skull in two places - one was near a major blood vessel in her brain.

At the end of May, Jones said doctors told her there was a chance that Quinlynn would not wake up or would not be able to communicate. However, earlier in June, Parks had updated followers that Quin was making great progress and was able to speak a few words and phrases.

Quinlynn was 7 when she started her journey, however, she turned 8-years-old while she was recovering from the accident in the hospital.

On Monday, June 6, Parks took to Facebook to update followers that it was finally homecoming week. She said all of Quinlynn’s hardware was removed and her feeding tube was taken out.

On Thursday, Quinlynn returned home to a parade hosted by the community which was complete with glitter, balloons and decorated cars.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bella Conway, 11, of Topeka died June 8, 2022 in a rollover crash on Carlson Rd.
Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident
3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Shawnee Co. Deputies are looking to identify this pair who may be connected to a recent...
Shawnee Co. deputies attempt to identify pair connected to recent burglary
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Narcotics search warrant served near SE 24th and Illinois in Topeka late Thur. morning.
Drug search warrant served at SE Topeka home

Latest News

FILE
Former USD 383 employee charged for sexual assault of preschool student
Riders wrapped up the last day of the event.
iCan Bike participants celebrate
The camp gives young women a chance to learn about firefighting.
Camp Courage wraps up
516 SW Lincoln
Standoff on SW Lincoln