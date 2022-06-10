St. Marys girl injured in accident welcomed home from hospital with parade

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - An 8-year-old girl who was injured when a tree limb accidentally fell on her head was welcomed home from the hospital on Thursday night with a parade put on by community members.

On Thursday, June 9, Ruth Parks took to Facebook to update the followers of the page Quinlynn’s Climb - that 8-year-old Quinlynn Jones would finally be coming home from the hospital.

On Saturday morning, April 23, Jenna Jones said her daughter, Quinlynn, was walking to the park with her two brothers when a tree branch fell about 30 feet and came down directly on her head. She was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital where doctors put her in a medically induced coma.

Jones said the branch fractured her daughter’s skull in two places - one was near a major blood vessel in her brain.

At the end of May, Jones said doctors told her there was a chance that Quinlynn would not wake up or would not be able to communicate. However, earlier in June, Parks had updated followers that Quin was making great progress and was able to speak a few words and phrases.

Quinlynn was 7 when she started her journey, however, she turned 8-years-old while she was recovering from the accident in the hospital.

On Monday, June 6, Parks took to Facebook to update followers that it was finally homecoming week. She said all of Quinlynn’s hardware was removed and her feeding tube was taken out.

On Thursday, Quinlynn returned home to a parade hosted by the community which was complete with glitter, balloons and decorated cars.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.