SilverbackKS, Stormont team up to provide free bras, breast screenings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s big teal bus is going pink.

The health organization is teaming with the non-profit SilverbackKS for a special “Pink Monday” dedicated to women’s health. The event is coming up June 13 during the Stormont Vail Mobile Clinic stop at CRC-Lundgren.

“We will be providing bras for all of the women who need them, and we also will have hygiene bags with all of the basic necessities in it for both men and women who visit the clinic that day,” SilverbackKS volunteer Jackie Brown said. “The need for uplifting women with bras is huge. You would be shocked at how many women do not have a bra.”

While SilverbackKS will provide the undergarments and hygiene necessities, Stormont’s mobile clinic staff will do free clinical breast exams and visit with women about their health concerns.

“Women know their body best, said Nohemi Alvarez-Landa, APRN, who works on the mobile clinic. “Sometimes just taking a shower they notice that something is different or something is changing. It’s really good to talk to a provider.”

Staff also will talk with women about any follow ups needed, and resources available to help. Alvarez-Landa said they know know finances are a concern, especially for people who are unsheltered, underinsured, or uninsured.

“Just getting early detection and early blood work and having those conversations with our provider to know what are our risks and how can we mitigate those before it gets too far along - because most cancers, if we can catch them early, the outcomes are better. But because we delay care because of access, that makes the prognosis poor,” she said.

Brown says Pink Monday is a perfect example of organizations coming together to ensure people aren’t overlooked.

“We want to be able to give them what they need to look good and feel good about themselves,” she said.

The ‘Pink Monday’ stop is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 13, at CRC-Lundgren, 1020 NE Forest. People also are invited to drop off bra donations at that time. SilverbackKS especially needs larger sizes and training bras.

No appointment is needed for Monday’s event, or for other Stormont Vail mobile clinic stops. The clinic also offers routine checkups and care, lab work, and care for chronic conditions for men and women. You can find the full schedule of stops for the mobile clinic here.

SilverbackKS also continues to offer meals and other services. You can learn more about that - and how to volunteer or donate to their efforts - at their web site, SilverbackKS.org.

