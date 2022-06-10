Silver Lake Police offer free cable gun locks as data shows lower risk of injury

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police offer free gun locks to residents as data indicates a lower risk of injury.

The Silver Lake Police Department says data shows firearms in the home that are locked lower the risk of a self-inflicted death or injury by 78%. It also said a gun lock also reduces the risk of unintentional injuries to children by 85%.

SLPD said it will offer a limited number of cable gun locks for free to Silver Lake residents at City Hall.

In order to obtain one, SLPD said residents may contact any SLPD officer or pick one up at City Hall, 218 Railroad St.

