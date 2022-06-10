Salina thief takes $30,000 worth of copper wiring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are looking for at least one suspect in the theft of more than $30,000 worth of copper wiring.

On Thursday, officers received a report of a burglary at 300 E. Ash St., the former Western Star Mill grain elevator. The victim reported at least one unknown suspect entering the building and taking a substantial amount of copper wiring.

Salina Police ask that if you have any information about the incident or the identification of a suspect, call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS, or the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

You can also make an online tip here. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.