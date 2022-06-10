Planning for National Night Out 2022 well underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Planning for National Night Out 2022 is well underway as neighborhood leaders from around the Capital City and surrounding areas are invited to attend a planning meeting.

Safe Streets says on Friday, June 10, planning for National Night Out 2022 is now underway. It said neighborhood groups from Topeka and Shawnee Co. interested in participating in the annual event have been invited to attend the planning meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, in Room 101AB at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave.

Safe Streets noted that National Night Out will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, and neighborhoods in Topeka and Shawnee Co. are encouraged to host individual events.

In 2021, the organization said 45 neighborhoods participated in the event. It said the planning meeting will offer suggestions, resources, and ideas for neighborhood organizers.

Also in 2021, Safe Streets indicated Topeka and Shawnee Co. were ranked 4th in the nation for areas with a population between 100,000 to 300,000.

The organization noted that National Night Out in Topeka and Shawnee Co. is coordinated through Safe Streets in partnership with the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

“National Night Out is a great opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another or, in some cases, reconnect with neighbors you don’t see regularly,” said Judy Wilson, Safe Streets National Night Out Program Coordinator. “A good neighbor is one of the best crime prevention tools you will find.”

Nationwide, Safe Streets said more than 38.3 million people are expected to participate in the 2022 National Night Out.

For questions about neighborhood planning, email jwilson@parstopeka.org or call Safe Streets at 785-266-4606.

