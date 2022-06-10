One behind bars after turning herself in when TPD leaves standoff empty-handed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after she turned herself in when officers left an hours-long standoff at a Topeka home empty-handed.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, June 10, officers arrested Mikayla Landry, 26, of Topeka, after she turned herself in following an hours-long standoff in the 500 block of SW Lincoln.

Officers said on Friday morning they were called to a local hospital with reports of a female who had arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Through the investigation, they said they were able to find that the suspect, Landry, was in the 500 block of Lincoln.

TPD said officers secured the scene and locked down the block with a heavy law enforcement presence. The scene was locked down for about four hours before officers left.

While it was reported earlier that officers left that scene empty-handed, TPD told 13 NEWS that Landry later turned herself in for the crimes. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Battery.

