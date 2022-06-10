Nurses take to nation’s capital as industry faces dual workforce, economic crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 500 long-term care professionals converged on the nation’s capital to urge lawmakers to take action as the nursing industry faces a dual workforce and economic crisis.

As more than 500 long-term care professionals gathered on Capitol Hill this past week to meet with the nation’s lawmakers, the American Health Care Association says it released a survey of nursing home providers across the nation which highlight how the industry still faces a serious staffing and economic crisis.

AHCA, which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the U.S., said the report found:

60% of nursing home providers said their workforce situation has become worse since January 2022.

87% currently face moderate to high staffing shortages. Of those, 48% face a high level of staffing shortages.

98% experience difficulty hiring staff.

To adjust for staffing shortages, 99% of nursing home providers have asked staff to work overtime or extra shifts. More than 70% reported hiring temporary agency staff.

9 out of 10 nursing home providers have offered increased wages and bonuses.

71% said the lack of interested or qualified candidates is their top obstacle.

76% said their current financial situation and lack of funding is an obstacle in being able to offer competitive wages to hire new staff.

AHCA highlighted the fact that the workforce crisis is connected with the economic stability of the sector. Without enough staff, it said nursing homes cannot care for as many residents as the already underfunded healthcare sector struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the dual workforce and economic crises threaten access to care for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable seniors.

The Association also said the survey found:

61% of nursing home providers have limited new admissions due to staffing shortages.

73% are concerned they may need to close their facilities over staffing woes.

Providers estimate their costs have increased an average of 41% since 2021.

Nearly 6 out of 10 nursing home providers are operating at a loss.

53% of nursing home providers said they cannot sustain the current operating pace for more than a year.

“The survey shows the severe and persistent workforce shortage nursing home providers have been facing with too many facilities still struggling to hire and retain staff despite making every effort,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA. “Lawmakers across the country must prioritize long-term care residents and staff and that begins with providing resources to address workforce challenges. As a provider that uniquely relies on government funding, policymakers must help nursing homes better compete for nurses and nurse aides, as well as build up the pipeline to incentivize more people to pursue a career in long-term care.”

AHCA noted that long-term and post-acute care professionals shared the findings - as well as their own unique, local perspectives - with members of Congress during the association’s Congressional Briefing event on Monday and Tuesday.

The Association said more than 500 professionals visited the Hill to advocate for meaningful legislation and policies that will help usher targeted solutions to address the crises. It said other proposals which have come out of Washington to increase federal staffing minimums without funding or substantive recruitment and retention programs would have a negative impact on access to care according to industry officials.

“We all agree that nursing homes need to hire more caregivers—the question is how. Unfunded staffing mandates would only make the crisis worse. Congress must invest in our long-term care workforce and protect access to care for millions of seniors,” Parkinson concluded.

To see the full results of the survey, click HERE.

