New England Patriot Malcolm Perry to host youth football camp on Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - New England Patriot Malcolm Perry will host a youth football camp for military children on Fort Riley at the end of June.

The military base noted that the youth camp is for children between the ages of 1 and 8 and will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 19 and from 9 a.m. to noon on June 30. Registration is free.

Fort Riley said camp participants will also get a free camp t-shirt, along with other goodies and pizza at the end of each session.

According to Fort Riley, the instructional camps will be held at multiple military bases over the summer and will be led by NFL players for children of active duty, reserve and retired military members, as well as Department of Defense civilians.

Additionally, Fort Riley noted that Perry will sign autographs from 4:40 to 5:30 on June 29 at the Riley Big Red 1 Express, 6914 Warren Rd.

Fort Riley said Perry played college football at the United States Naval Academy and is in his third year in the NFL. In addition to hosting the camp, it said Perry will discuss the importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle. It said he grew up in a military family and understands the challenges military kids face.

