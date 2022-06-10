Advertisement

Morris Co. attorney charged with assaulting pair with semi

Semi Truck
Semi Truck(Pexels via MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - An attorney in Morris Co. is being accused of using a semi-tractor as a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Stephen D. Iverson is facing six charges related to an incident that happened July 25, 2020 in Morris County, Kansas. Those charges include two counts of Aggravated Assault, and single counts of Interference with Law Enforcement, Interference with Judicial Process, Intimidation of a Witness or Victim and Reckless Driving.

The criminal complaint states that Iverson used a semi-tractor as a deadly weapon against Keith and Allicia Wessel.

Keith Wessel is a former member of the Council Grove City Council.

Details about the actual incident were not immediately available.

Court records show Iverson has retained Topeka based Cavanaugh, Biggs & Lemon, P.A. as council.

Morris Co. officials say Iverson was not arrested for the incident. The case was filed in Morris Co. Dist. Court on June 2, 2022 and a first appearance has been scheduled for July 7, 2022.

