Mobile Access partnership celebrates first year in service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A community partnership celebrated its first year serving the city’s unsheltered population.

The Mobile Access Partnership launched last June, roaming the city to provide basic needs like showers, food, and dry clothing. The partnership is spearheaded by the Topeka Rescue Mission. They work with numerous community and faith-based organizations and local government.

MAP served more than 700 people over the last year.

“MAP is a rolling continuum of health care, mental health, social services, food and supplies to keep people warm, safe and healthy,” Valeo CEO Bill Persinger said.

“It’s important for us to sustain it and support it as much as we can,” Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said.

MAP sets up twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can follow their sites on the Mobile Access Facebook Page or by calling 785-230-8237.

