Meals on Wheels invites kids to help during Kids for Kindness - Super Hero Week

FILE - Midland Care Meals on Wheels
FILE - Midland Care Meals on Wheels(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meals on Wheels has invited their superhero volunteers to bring their children to volunteer during Kids for Kindness- Super Hero Week.

Midland Care says Meals on Wheels has announced its Kids for Kindness - Super Hero Week will be held between June 13 and 17.

Midland Care noted that Meals on Wheels is able to deliver hundreds of meals per day due to the dedication of super volunteers. During the Kids for Kindness - Super Hero Week, it said it encourages volunteers to bring little heroes along to deliver meals while wearing their favorite costumes.

The organization said delivering meals is rewarding, and meaningful and puts a sense of community in children. It said clients love to see dedicated volunteers bring their kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews along to help and bring smiles to their faces.

Over and over, Midland Care said it hears stories of current volunt-heroes who fondly recall meal delivers with their parents or grandparents and now carry on that tradition.

Midland Care said this is an invitation to volunteers to continue that tradition and introduce the next generation of heroes to the joys of serving their community.

If not currently volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Midland Care said residents can become someone’s hero and volunteer now. It said summer is a great time to volunteer as many regular volunteers take vacations.

If interested in learning more about becoming a Meals on Wheels volunteer, email abarter@midlandcc.org or call the Meals on Wheels office at 785-430-2186.

