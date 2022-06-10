Marshall warns Kansans feeling impact of largest inflation surge in 40 years

Advertisement

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has warned the nation’s leaders that Kansans are feeling the sting of the largest inflation surge since 1981.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Friday, June 10, the latest labor report indicates inflation hit a 40-year high as the Consumer Price Index rose 8.6% in May.

“... Kansas families are struggling just to make ends meet each day as they deal with a level of inflation many of them have never seen in their lifetimes. Americans can’t afford everything from gasoline to food to clothes, can’t find baby formula, and are dealing with a fentanyl crisis that is wreaking havoc on our communities. If my nearly 100 town halls are any indication, Kansans are not only mad, they are now panicked about Joe Biden’s inflation. This big spending and more borrowing must come to a screeching halt,” said Sen. Marshall.

Marshall said the following prices increased:

  • Gasoline prices - +48.7%
  • Used Car prices - +16.1%
  • Meat/Fish/Egg prices - +14.2%
  • New Car prices - +12.6%
  • Electricity prices - +12.0%
  • Food at home prices - +11.9%
  • Food away from home prices - +7.4%
  • Transportation prices - +7.9%

