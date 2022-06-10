Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of officer, woman in Miss.

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a...
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a woman found at the scene of a shooting June 9, 2022, on 51st Avenue in Meridian, Mississippi.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A multi-agency search continued in Mississippi on Friday for a man suspected in the killings of a police officer and a woman.

Meridian police Officer Kennis Croom and the unidentified woman were fatally shot Thursday, officials said.

The suspect was identified as Dante Marquez Bender, 31, who is described as about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 299 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a 2004 Black Nissan Armada with a tag reading “IMANI.” Bender may be armed and dangerous, officials said.

Anyone who sees him was told to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Bender or his whereabouts can call 911 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477. They may also call 1-855-642-5378 or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

