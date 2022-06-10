Advertisement

Man accused of killing Topeka teen after drug deal bound over for trial

Clint Smith
Clint Smith(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of killing a Topeka 16-year-old following a drug transaction has been bound over for trial.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, June 10, Clint William Eugene Smith Jr., of Topeka, was bound over for trial in Shawnee Co. District Court.

Smith has been charged with First-Degree Premeditated Murder, First-Degree Murder Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle in December 2021 for the shooting death of 16-year-old Emmanuel Torres.

Just after 7:20 p.m. on April 15, 2021, Kagay noted that law enforcement officials were called to the area of SE 6th St. and SE Chandler with reports of a shooting. As they responded, Topeka Police officers learned a vehicle leaving the area had been shot at and a passenger, later identified as Torres, had been hit.

Kagay said TPD intercepted the Torres’ vehicle and escorted him to a local hospital so the victim could be treated. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The DA said the resulting investigation found the shooting was the result of a drug transaction.

On Dec. 14, TPD took Smith into custody.

On Friday, at the end of a preliminary hearing, Kagay said the Court found probable cause to believe Smith committed the crimes he was charged for. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond with a scheduling docket set for July 6.

