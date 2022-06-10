KSU Director honored for leadership in small business environmental compliance

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The director of K-State’s PPI has been honored for her leadership in small business environmental compliance.

Kansas State University says the National Steering Committee of Small Business Environmental Assistance Programs and Small Business Ombudsmen recognized Nancy Larson of the K-State Pollution Prevention Institute as the 2022 recipient of the Karen V. Brown Leadership Award.

K-State said the award acknowledges the accomplishments of those who promote small business compliance assistance, sustainability, advocacy, and collaboration around the nation. It said these individuals show leadership, innovation, dedication to environmental protection and persistence in building strong local, federal, and state partnerships for small business compliance assistance throughout their career as an SBEAP/SBO.

The University noted that Larson was recognized for her dedication to delivering compliance assistance to small businesses in Kansas providing regional and national leadership in environmental compliance. It said she has worked for K-State’s Pollution Prevention Institute, or PPI, for 22 years and has been the director for 18 of them.

Under Larson’s leadership, K-State said the PPI team has been recognized with various awards, including two NSC SBEAP Excellence Awards, the EPA Administrator’s Award, Most Valuable P2 Program, Kansas P2 award, National Champion for Change, and most recently with the EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge award.

“Nancy emphasizes building and maintaining relationships with small businesses, trade associations and state regulators and believes it has been a key to PPI’s success and growth,” said Tony Pendola, Small Business Ombudsman/Small Business Environmental Assistance Program Director at the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. “Nancy also was able to advocate for small businesses in various ways, including changes to regulatory interpretations with regard to small business air quality enforcement, solvent distillation hazardous waste generation rates, the development of new air quality tools that helped small businesses determine their air permitting requirements and securing the confidentiality of the small businesses the Kansas SBEAP serves.”

K-State said the SBEAP/SBO NSC awards are Kansas’ premier awards program for recognization of outstanding environmental leadership among small businesses and small business assistance providers. It said the awards recognize small businesses, SBEAP/SBO programs and individuals, trade associations and other business assistance providers who have made significant contributions to the protection of the environment.

The University noted that the awards program is sponsored by the SBEAP/SBO NSC in partnership with the U.S. EPA Asbestos and Small Business Office.

