KGS to host education event for opportunities for high school graduates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service will host an event to educate career educators about opportunities for high school graduates at its Customer Contact Center.

Kansas Gas Service says it will host “Career Connections” - an informational event for school administrators, teachers, and counselors - from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. It said the event will be held at the KGS Customer Contact Center at 501 Gage Blvd. and is meant to help educators in career advisement for high school students.

“We know some students don’t plan to immediately attend college after high school, while also still looking for a meaningful career, and we believe Kansas Gas Service may be a good fit,” said Abbey Frye, director of Customer Service for Kansas Gas Service. “By bringing together educators and our staff, this event will allow discussions around job opportunities and benefits at our company, which will enable high school grads to pursue a fulfilling career as part of our diverse workforce.”

KGS noted that attendees will learn about KGS, its Core Values and company culture, benefits, and job openings at the Contact Center. It said participants will also have the chance to visit with employees and hiring managers.

“We want to support school administrators, teachers, and counselors by connecting them with readily available company resources and contacts as they help students broaden their outlook on career path options,” said Frye.

KGS said Career Connections is free to the public and those interested in attending should send an RSVP via email to Andrew.Potter@onegas.com, no later than Friday, June 17.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.