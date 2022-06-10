Advertisement

KGS to host education event for opportunities for high school graduates

Kansas Gas Service
Kansas Gas Service(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service will host an event to educate career educators about opportunities for high school graduates at its Customer Contact Center.

Kansas Gas Service says it will host “Career Connections” - an informational event for school administrators, teachers, and counselors - from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. It said the event will be held at the KGS Customer Contact Center at 501 Gage Blvd. and is meant to help educators in career advisement for high school students.

“We know some students don’t plan to immediately attend college after high school, while also still looking for a meaningful career, and we believe Kansas Gas Service may be a good fit,” said Abbey Frye, director of Customer Service for Kansas Gas Service. “By bringing together educators and our staff, this event will allow discussions around job opportunities and benefits at our company, which will enable high school grads to pursue a fulfilling career as part of our diverse workforce.”

KGS noted that attendees will learn about KGS, its Core Values and company culture, benefits, and job openings at the Contact Center. It said participants will also have the chance to visit with employees and hiring managers.

“We want to support school administrators, teachers, and counselors by connecting them with readily available company resources and contacts as they help students broaden their outlook on career path options,” said Frye.

KGS said Career Connections is free to the public and those interested in attending should send an RSVP via email to Andrew.Potter@onegas.com, no later than Friday, June 17.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bella Conway, 11, of Topeka died June 8, 2022 in a rollover crash on Carlson Rd.
Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident
3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Shawnee Co. Deputies are looking to identify this pair who may be connected to a recent...
Shawnee Co. deputies attempt to identify pair connected to recent burglary
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Nancy Larson
KSU Director honored for leadership in small business environmental compliance
FILE
Nurses take to nation’s capital as industry faces dual workforce, economic crisis
Silver Lake Police offer free gun locks to residents on June 6, 2022.
Silver Lake Police offer free cable gun locks as data shows lower risk of injury