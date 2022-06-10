KDWP Commissioners to vote on State Fair cabin fees at upcoming meeting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will vote on cabin fees for the State Fair and deer management units at its upcoming meeting in Lawrence.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission says it will host a scheduled public meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds, Flory Meeting Hall, 2120 B Harper St. It said the public is welcome and encouraged to attend Commissioners and KDWP staff either in person or virtually via Zoom.

KDWP said Commissioners will meet from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a brief informational session with Kansas guides and outfitters. While public comment will not be allowed during the informational session, it said residents can listen and watch either in person or virtually.

The Department noted that Commissioners will call to order a public meeting at 1 p.m. as well. It said general public comment on items not listed in the agenda will be allowed just after the meeting and again at 6:30 p.m.

KDWP said Secretary Brad Loveless will give an agency and state fiscal status update, followed by a 2022 legislative update from Dan Riley, chief legal counsel for the department.

KDWP indicated additional items to be discussed at the meeting include:

Turkey regulations

Lesser Prairie-Chicken status update

2020 KDWP licensed angler survey results

One-year update on bald eagle telemetry study

2022 Kansas Wildlife Conservation Award

Clinton State Park

The Department said the Workshop Session - items that could be voted on in the future - include:

Commercial harvest of mussels

Fishing – Special length and creel limits for 2023; possession requirements; hook requirements for artificial lures and fishing lines; commercial bait permit exemptions; updates to Kansas’ prohibited and aquatic nuisance species lists; and, trout water updates.

Furbearer regulations – Use of laser sights, and otter bag limits.

KDWP said Commissioners will then recess at 5 p.m. and begin again at 6:30 p.m. to continue the Workshop Session to include:

Sandhill crane permit purchasing guidelines, and 2022-2023 webless migratory game bird bag limits and season dates.

Refuge area changes for Cherokee Lowlands Wildlife Area and adding all KDWP-managed properties where hunting activity takes place to KDWP’s electronic check-in system

Proposed dates and bag limits for 2022-2023 deer seasons on Fort Riley

Kansas’ big game permit application process

Lastly, the Department said during the Public Hearing part of the meeting, Commissioners will vote on the following items:

KDWP noted that its next Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Dillon Nature Center in Hutchinson, 3002 E 30th Ave.

To view the June 23 meeting agenda and a briefing book, click HERE.

To participate in the meeting virtually, click HERE.

To watch a live stream of the meeting, click HERE.

