Advertisement

KDOT encourages drivers to slow down amid rising speeding trend

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials are telling Kansans to slow down amid a rising trend of speeding drivers across the state.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says nearly 5,000 Kansas crashes in 2020 were caused by speeding. The agency says 80 lives were lost in those crashes.

Kansas Highway Patrol reported over 3,300 speeding citations issued in 2021. That’s 300 more than the previous year, and nearly twice as many as the 1,758 issued in 2019.

“We have a lead-foot problem in Kansas,” Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “Speed kills, which is why our law enforcement agencies work so hard to enforce speed limits. Please slow down. Please abide by posted speed limits.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bella Conway, 11, of Topeka died June 8, 2022 in a rollover crash on Carlson Rd.
Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident
3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Shawnee Co. Deputies are looking to identify this pair who may be connected to a recent...
Shawnee Co. deputies attempt to identify pair connected to recent burglary
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Narcotics search warrant served near SE 24th and Illinois in Topeka late Thur. morning.
Drug search warrant served at SE Topeka home

Latest News

Topeka Police respond to a home in the 500 block of Lincoln in regards to a "critical incident."
One behind bars after turning herself in when TPD leaves stand-off empty-handed
Heat Index near 100 this weekend
Heat Index Will Reach 100 By Sunday
Commission sets meeting on fate of old Holidome location
Commission to host public hearing on old Holidome location
Shawnee Co. Attempt to identify
Deputies attempt to identify three after gas pumps damaged in Topeka
Mobile Access Partnership 1 year anniversary
Mobile Access partnership celebrates first year in service