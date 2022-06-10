KDOT encourages drivers to slow down amid rising speeding trend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials are telling Kansans to slow down amid a rising trend of speeding drivers across the state.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says nearly 5,000 Kansas crashes in 2020 were caused by speeding. The agency says 80 lives were lost in those crashes.

Kansas Highway Patrol reported over 3,300 speeding citations issued in 2021. That’s 300 more than the previous year, and nearly twice as many as the 1,758 issued in 2019.

“We have a lead-foot problem in Kansas,” Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “Speed kills, which is why our law enforcement agencies work so hard to enforce speed limits. Please slow down. Please abide by posted speed limits.”

