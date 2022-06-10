Advertisement

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call

Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and killed. (Source: WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A police officer in Alabama has been shot and killed in the line of duty.

WBRC reports Officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, was killed while responding to a domestic situation Thursday afternoon.

Tuscaloosa Police Department Chief Sebo Sanders called the news of Croom’s death devastating. He said Croom interned at the department while he was in college and showed an interest in getting into law enforcement.

“It’s sad; I’m very sad. And it’s heartbreaking when you have a young man who all his life wanted to be in law enforcement. He was more like a nephew to me,” Sanders said.

The police department offered condolences to Croom’s friends, family and fellow Meridian police officers.

Officer Croom’s family asked on social media that in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to...
Officer Croom’s family asked on social media that in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to the Croom Foundation.(Family of Kennis Croom)

Croom had been with the Meridian Police Department since October 2021.

On Friday, authorities were able to arrest Dante Bender in connection to the officer’s shooting. Bender was taken into custody about 80 miles outside of Meridian.

Dante Bender was arrested in the killing of Meridian police officer Kennis Croom.
Dante Bender was arrested in the killing of Meridian police officer Kennis Croom. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bella Conway, 11, of Topeka died June 8, 2022 in a rollover crash on Carlson Rd.
Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident
3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Shawnee Co. Deputies are looking to identify this pair who may be connected to a recent...
Shawnee Co. deputies attempt to identify pair connected to recent burglary
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Narcotics search warrant served near SE 24th and Illinois in Topeka late Thur. morning.
Drug search warrant served at SE Topeka home

Latest News

Traffic in Wichita, Kansas
KDOT encourages drivers to slow down amid rising speeding trend
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases spread
Robin Mather, retired deputy and current corrections officer, gives blood on June 10, 2022,...
Douglas Co. Fire Medical reigns victorious in 2022 Battle of the Badges
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
GRAPHIC: 1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go
FILE
Commission gives Kansans until July 1 to apply for vacancy on Court of Appeals