IRS increases mileage rate deduction as gas prices continue to spike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The IRS has heeded Congresswoman Sharice Davids’ call and increased mileage rate deductions for 2022 as gas prices continue to spike.

On Friday, June 10, U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) says after her and Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D-AZ) call to action, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig announced the department would increase the mileage rate deduction for 2022.

Davids said the move will help business owners who operate a vehicle - like truckers, real estate agents, and landscaping businesses - cut their tax bills as gasoline prices surge.

The Congresswoman said she applauded the move to help small business owners manage the rising prices.

“Rising gas prices mean the cost of doing business is going up, and I’m glad the IRS is heeding my call to get small business owners immediate relief,” Davids said. “These are the common-sense steps to lower costs for working people that we need to be focusing on. I will continue to push for real relief as we work towards long-term energy security and inflation solutions.”

In May, Davids said she and Gallego wrote to Commissioner Rettig to urge the IRS to adjust the rate proportionally to the gas price increase. On Friday, she said the IRS adjusted the rate to 62.5 cents per mile.

“I am elated that the IRS acted on Rep. Davids’ and my call to provide certainty to gig workers, small businesses, and the self-employed. Today, they are breathing a sigh of relief. Folks who depend on mileage reimbursements to make a living need assurance their tax deduction is going to reflect the true cost of doing business - increasing the 2022 mileage rate deduction will provide that certainty and help offset rising costs for small businesses. This is how you put the needs of hard-working Americans first,” Gallego said.

Davids indicated that she has been focused on lowering costs for Kansans - including gas prices. She said she introduced legislation to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of 2022, which will save Kansans 18 cents per gallon as prices reach new highs.

The Congresswoman also said she remains committed to long-term energy and inflation solutions. She said she voted to reduce the nation’s reliance on foreign oil and urged President Joe Biden to protect Kansans from being used as leverage by dictators in the future by investing in renewable and alternative fuels.

To read the letter Davids sent to the IRS, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.