Goats used to maintain lawn for McPherson retirement community

The Cedars Retirement Community says it came up with a natural way to mow the lawn.
The Cedars Retirement Community says it came up with a natural way to mow the lawn.
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cedars Retirement Community in McPherson said it came up with a natural way to mow the lawn. It’s doing more than just getting rid of weeds.

“...So, I’m not real interested in spraying chemicals along the creek, so I got a hold of Mary and she brought her goats and that’s where they’re at today,” said Cedars Grounds Supervisor Kurt Wagner.

The “Mary” he mentioned is Mary Powell, owner of the 85 goats eating up weeds on the property. She said it’s beneficial to everyone to have these “original weed eaters.”

Cedars residents like Roger Schrock and Lois Grove said they love the positivity the goats bring to their homes. Schrock said “it’s a good, comforting kind of feeling to look out and see the animals.

“Anything Anything that brings joy to us here that’s something a little out of the ordinary is very welcomed, and certainty bringing us out into nature is a bonus,” Grove said.

The goats will be at the Cedars until Sunday, June 12.

