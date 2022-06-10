Girls wrap up TFD Camp Courage with rappelling exercise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire trainees got to rappel down a building as Topeka Fire’s Camp Courage wrapped up Friday.

The Topeka Fire Department welcomed young women to participate in a week of exercises meant to simulate actual firefighter training. They want to dispel any notions that firefighting is a career only men can do.

“This is an opportunity for girls to realize that this could be a career for them,” TFD’s Capt. Rachel Hawkinson-Penny said.

“Not a lot of women do this,” Jada Shuford, a camp participant, said. “It makes me happy to see people do this.”

“We can do anything just as good as the guys, and we want to show these girls that they can do that also,” Hawkinson-Penny said.

The girls also got to practice skills like forcible building entry and search and rescue throughout the week.

