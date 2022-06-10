Friday forecast: Mild Friday before we turn up the heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through Topeka this morning before exiting. There is a chance for some isolated rain showers this morning before noon, however most spots will be dry. Temperatures this afternoon will be mild in the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and become generally from the north before returning from the south Saturday.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees. Winds S becoming north this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds NNE around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

After today we quickly heat up with temperatures running into the 90s. Temperatures Saturday will be warm in the upper 80s and some low 90s, but widespread 90s are likely Sunday afternoon. Winds also become breezy Sunday from the south at 10 to 15 mph and only go up from there. Sunday night stays warm in the mid 70s allowing us to heat up to the mid 90s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds become stronger Monday at 15 to 25 mph from the south gusting to 30 mph. Tuesday looks identical before we may cool down slightly on Wednesday with a weak cold front moving through.

As a front nears the area Tuesday night, there is a slight chance for scattered rain and storms. Temperatures Wednesday won’t be as warm with highs near 90 degrees and a slight chance for an isolated storm or two during the daytime. There is another chance for rain Wednesday night before we clear the skies again Thursday and steady our temperatures near 90 degrees again. Basically, you’ll want to find a way to stay cool the next few days! We are entering a warm stretch.

Taking Action:

Summer heat returns Sunday and lasts into Tuesday so 3 days of possibly intense heat in some areas. Lows Monday and Tuesday mornings will be stuck in the 70s so make sure you are ready for this with your AC and if you plan on doing any outdoor activities make sure you’re hydrated.

