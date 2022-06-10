Former USD 383 employee charged for sexual assault of preschool student

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Unrelated additional charges have been brought up against a man arrested for child sex crimes in February after it was found that he allegedly sexually assaulted a preschool student in the district he worked for at the time.

The Riley County Police Department says on Friday afternoon, June 10, additional charges have been filed by the Riley Co. Attorney’s Office against Joshua Penabaz, 44, of Manhattan, as the result of ongoing investigations into two past cases.

RCPD said Penabaz has been charged with criminal sodomy, two counts of rape, and four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with child which were reported to have happened between 2009 and 2011 and involved a female victim between the ages of 2 and 4 at the time. It said the relationship between Penabaz is unrelated to his previous employment with Manhattan-Ogden USD 383.

The Department noted that an additional charge of rape has also been filed against Penabaz after new information was found connecting him to an incident reported in September 2021 which involved a 5-year-old student at a preschool in the Manhattan-Ogden district where he was employed at the time.

In February, the school district told 13 NEWS that Penabaz had been employed as a nurse at College Hill Learning Center and Eugene Field Early Learning Center from Aug. 5, 2020, until his arrest.

RCPD said the additional charges are unrelated to his Feb. 18 arrest for the first charges. It said those sex crimes were reported to have happened over several years and were unrelated to his previous employment.

Penabaz has remained confined to the Riley Co. Jail since his February arrest and will remain confined on a $1 million bond.

RCPD said the investigation into Penabaz continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

RCPD said officers do understand the gravity of this news to the parents of local children.

