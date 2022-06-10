Advertisement

Former Jayhawks come together for annual Roundball Classic

More than 40 former Jayhawks took place in the annual charity game, raising money for pediatric cancer.
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) -

The 14th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic at Lawrence Free State featured names like Frank Mason, Sherron Collins, and “Downtown” Terry Brown.

The sidelines were star-studded too, with head coaches Brett Ballard and Wayne Simien, and Udoka Azubuike as an assistant.

“It’s a blast. One, to get all the former KU guys back together is amazing. The brotherhood and the family and all that. And then obviously big picture wise, helping out these families who have been through a lot,” said Ballard. “I have kids of my own, I know how it feels when one of my kids has a cold, let alone going through cancer. I can’t even imagine what these families are dealing with.”

Highlights aside, everyone both in the stands and on the court were thrilled to give back to these kids and families, all in an effort to lessen the financial burden places on them by cancer.

RCR Classic Director Brian Hanni said, “You know for the family it’s obviously a huge relief from financial burden. I mean we hope to be able to raise enough this weekend over the three days to give each family about 30 thousand dollars of our five families. But I think for the kids, it’s more about having that night of being celebrated, having that night of realizing the support and love that is around them.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Bella Conway, 11, of Topeka died June 8, 2022 in a rollover crash on Carlson Rd.
Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Man convicted of sexual assault of 3-year-old at daycare sentenced to life in prison
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Shawnee Co. Deputies are looking to identify this pair who may be connected to a recent...
Shawnee Co. deputies attempt to identify pair connected to recent burglary

Latest News

Beckler said Wednesday that he’ll have to grind to have a shot at winning, something he’s...
Topeka golfer looking forward to US Open trip
Hayden will field a dominant offensive line, spearheaded by talented junior guard Joe Otting....
Hayden’s Joe Otting commits to Notre Dame
Cary Williams
Washburn’s Williams in MIAA Hall of Fame
Washburn Rural, Washburn alum qualifies for U.S. Open