Former Jayhawks come together for annual Roundball Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) -

The 14th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic at Lawrence Free State featured names like Frank Mason, Sherron Collins, and “Downtown” Terry Brown.

The sidelines were star-studded too, with head coaches Brett Ballard and Wayne Simien, and Udoka Azubuike as an assistant.

“It’s a blast. One, to get all the former KU guys back together is amazing. The brotherhood and the family and all that. And then obviously big picture wise, helping out these families who have been through a lot,” said Ballard. “I have kids of my own, I know how it feels when one of my kids has a cold, let alone going through cancer. I can’t even imagine what these families are dealing with.”

Highlights aside, everyone both in the stands and on the court were thrilled to give back to these kids and families, all in an effort to lessen the financial burden places on them by cancer.

RCR Classic Director Brian Hanni said, “You know for the family it’s obviously a huge relief from financial burden. I mean we hope to be able to raise enough this weekend over the three days to give each family about 30 thousand dollars of our five families. But I think for the kids, it’s more about having that night of being celebrated, having that night of realizing the support and love that is around them.”

