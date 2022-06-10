Advertisement

Extra deputies to patrol Douglas Co. highways in June to stifle speeding

The view of N 1200 Rd. near Highway 59 from through a Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office patrol...
The view of N 1200 Rd. near Highway 59 from through a Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Extra deputies will be patrolling K-10, U.S. 59, and the U.S. 40/K-10 bypass during the month of June to crack down on speeding and distracted driving.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says during the month of June, deputies will participate in a special traffic enforcement project on major highways in the county: K-10, U.S. Highway 59, and the U.S. Highway 40/K-10 Bypass.

Deputies said the intention of the project is to deter excessive speeding and aggressive or inattentive driving which can lead to dangerous crashes.

The Sheriff’s Office said extra deputies will patrol those highways through June 30 with the help of a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The Sheriff’s Office pleaded with residents to be safe and avoid distractions while driving - especially texting. It said the danger is not worth it.

While anything that takes a driver’s eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, or minds off the task of driving is a hazard, deputies said there is extra concern about the risks of texting and driving because it combines all of those distractions - visual, manual and cognitive.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bella Conway, 11, of Topeka died June 8, 2022 in a rollover crash on Carlson Rd.
Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident
3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Shawnee Co. Deputies are looking to identify this pair who may be connected to a recent...
Shawnee Co. deputies attempt to identify pair connected to recent burglary
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Narcotics search warrant served near SE 24th and Illinois in Topeka late Thur. morning.
Drug search warrant served at SE Topeka home

Latest News

Semi Truck
Morris Co. attorney charged with assaulting pair with semi
Faith C. Johnson, 31, of Topeka
Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office attempts to identify three who damaged gas pumps in Topeka on...
Deputies attempt to identify three after gas pumps damaged in Topeka
FILE - Kansas State Fair
KDWP Commissioners to vote on State Fair cabin fees at upcoming meeting