Extra deputies to patrol Douglas Co. highways in June to stifle speeding

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Extra deputies will be patrolling K-10, U.S. 59, and the U.S. 40/K-10 bypass during the month of June to crack down on speeding and distracted driving.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says during the month of June, deputies will participate in a special traffic enforcement project on major highways in the county: K-10, U.S. Highway 59, and the U.S. Highway 40/K-10 Bypass.

Deputies said the intention of the project is to deter excessive speeding and aggressive or inattentive driving which can lead to dangerous crashes.

The Sheriff’s Office said extra deputies will patrol those highways through June 30 with the help of a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The Sheriff’s Office pleaded with residents to be safe and avoid distractions while driving - especially texting. It said the danger is not worth it.

While anything that takes a driver’s eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, or minds off the task of driving is a hazard, deputies said there is extra concern about the risks of texting and driving because it combines all of those distractions - visual, manual and cognitive.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.