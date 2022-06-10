Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested for drugs after deputies originally pulled her over for expired registration tags.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith C. Johnson, 31, of Topeka, has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Blvd. late Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, deputies said they stopped a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with an expired registration in the area. During the investigation, they said they found illegal drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Johnson, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle without registration and no vehicle liability insurance.

