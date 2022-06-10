Advertisement

Douglas Co. Fire Medical reigns victorious in 2022 Battle of the Badges

Robin Mather, retired deputy and current corrections officer, gives blood on June 10, 2022,...
Robin Mather, retired deputy and current corrections officer, gives blood on June 10, 2022, during the Douglas County Battle of the Badges.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical has reigned victorious in the 2022 Battle of the Badges blood drive.

On Friday, June 10, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to congratulate Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical for its win in the 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive - again.

“Everyone loves a firefighter,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the post.

Deputies said they were proud to finish in a close second place, but were even more excited that so many first responders, public safety employees, Douglas Co. government employees and community members donated blood during a nationwide blood shortage.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Robin Mather, a retired deputy and current corrections officer, and Gary Squires, a retired Lieutenant and current Court Security Deputy, were among the last to donate on Friday afternoon.

