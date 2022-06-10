Advertisement

Distribution charge reversed for man convicted of 2016 torture, murder

Jeff Hillard
Jeff Hillard(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reversed a conviction of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and affirmed all other convictions for a man convicted of the 2016 torture and murder of a Harvey Co. man.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 122,163: State of Kansas v. Jeff Hillard, it affirmed Hillard’s convictions in Sedgwick Co. District Court for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and rape. However, it said it reversed his conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

The Court said the charges stem from the 2016 kidnapping, torture, and murder of Scottie Goodpaster, Jr., 33, and the kidnapping and rape of his girlfriend.

In 2018, Hillard and his wife Heidi were both convicted, along with three other defendants, for the crimes. Records show Goodpaster had been attached with an ax, knife and staple gun. Jumper cables had been attached to his genitalia and his body had been found hanging from a tree in Harvey Co.

Wichita couple sentenced to life in prison for 2016 torture, murder

On appeal, the Court noted that Hillard argued the district court had made a mistake when it declined to suppress evidence gathered from his cell phone and his home surveillance system. He claimed transcripts of audio recordings taken from his phone, as well as an enhanced version of one of those recordings, was admitted, which should not have been.

Hillard had also claimed the jury was also incorrectly instructed of the elements of his charged offenses and the proper venue for his trial. He argued there was insufficient evidence to support any of his convictions.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice K.J. Wall, the Court said it held there was, in fact, insufficient evidence to support Hillard’s conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. It reversed that conviction and vacated the accompanying sentence.

However, the Court said it did reject Hillard’s other claims of error and affirmed his remaining convictions and sentence for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and rape.

