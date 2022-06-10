Advertisement

Deputies attempt to identify three after gas pumps damaged in Topeka

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office attempts to identify three who damaged gas pumps in Topeka on June 7, 2022.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are searching for three men after four gas pumps were damaged at a Topeka gas station.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are attempting to identify three individuals in connection to a criminal damage investigation.

Just after 1 a.m., on Tuesday, June 7, deputies said a silver Nissan or Infinity 4-door passenger car arrived at the Petro Deli, 3603 NW 46th St. They said three men exited the vehicle at different times and damaged four gasoline pumps.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Myers at 785-251-2200 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

