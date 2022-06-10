Commission to host public hearing on old Holidome location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the site at 605 SW Fairlawn Rd. is readied for demolition, the Planning Commission will host a public hearing on the old Holidome location.

The City of Topeka says the Planning Commission will host a public hearing regarding the Fairlawn Acres Development at 6 p.m. on June 22.

The City has confirmed that fencing around the old Holiday Inn indicates the site is being prepared for demolition, however, it has not yet received an official demolition permit request.

According to the Planning Commission’s website, Flywheel Fairlawn, LLC, has requested to amend the District Zoning Map for 605 SW Fairlawn Rd. from a multiple-family dwelling to a planned unit development with multiple-family dwelling district and commercial district uses. It said this will allow for multi-family apartments and unspecified commercial uses.

For updated project information or to submit a public comment, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.