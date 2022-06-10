Advertisement

Commission gives Kansans until July 1 to apply for vacancy on Court of Appeals

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have until July 1 to apply to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals Nominating Commission announced on Friday, June 10, that the application deadline for those interested in applying for the impending vacancy on the Court of Appeals will be on Friday, July 1.

The Commission noted that the impending vacancy will be created by the June 30 retirement of Judge Anthony Powell.

“Judge Powell has dutifully served Kansans from the bench for two decades,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I thank him for his judicial service to the state on the Court of Appeals and as a former district court judge for Sedgwick County.”

The Commission said applications will be due by 3 p.m. on July 1. Those interested should email JudicialApplications@ks.gov for application materials.

Gov. Kelly’s Office said the interview days and schedule will be announced at a later date and all updates can be found HERE.

Kelly said she signed Executive Order 20-01 on Jan. 28, 2020, which established the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission. Under state law, she said the Governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The Governor noted that the Commission will review each applicant’s background and qualifications, hold interviews, and then submit three nominees for her to consider.

