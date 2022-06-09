Wednesday’s Child - Autumn
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week, we get creative with our Wednesday’s Child.
Autumn is 12 years old, and loves painting and music. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, she needs the positive strokes of a loving, forever family.
If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.
