Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs

Inflation impacting auto insurance rates
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Auto insurance rates are not immune to inflation, as experts are predicting the price will rise for many in 2022.

Several major auto insurers, including Allstate, Progressive, Geico and State Farm, already increased rates in early 2022 in many states, according to Bankrate.

Rod Griffin, a senior director of consumer education and advocacy with Experian, says 1 in 4 Americans is increasingly worried about inflation.

”With the gas pump and the groceries and everything that we’re spending money on, it’s true for car insurance as well because the price of bumpers and vendors and cars themselves are increasing and that’s going to be passed on to us as consumers.”

So how do you work to cut auto insurance costs? Griffin has two suggestions: don’t get in any accidents and shop around.

You can ask your insurance company directly for available discounts for things like bundling auto and home or customer loyalty. There are also tools like Experian’s auto insurance comparison tool, which helps you find quotes from 40 different auto insurance providers.

Improving your credit score could also lead to lower costs.

Finally, another option would be to increase your deductible if you can afford it. Moving your $500 dollar deductible to a $1,000 deductible will likely reduce your rates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Man convicted of sexual assault of 3-year-old at daycare sentenced to life in prison
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Flames engulf a camper trailer behind 1525 SE Quincy Monday evening, June 8, 2022.
Fire destroys shed, camper near downtown Topeka
Augustine E. Covarrubias (right) and Nicholas W. Kinnard (left)
Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

Latest News

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg give his blunt roller a raise
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
A Louisiana State Police sign is seen outside Louisiana State Police Troop F headquarters in...
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Kansans walk away with savings account awards during 529 celebration
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Ryan Kelley, Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, charged for Capitol riot role