Advertisement

Trial set for Topeka High Drumline Director accused of sexual battery

Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bench trial has been scheduled for the Topeka High School Drumline instructor accused of sexual battery.

According to Shawnee Co. court records, Salvador Cruz will stand trial Monday, June 13, 2022 at 9 a.m.

During a hearing Thursday afternoon Cruz waived his right to a jury trial, meaning the judge will decide if a crime was or was not committed.

Cruz faces a single misdemeanor count of sexual battery. However, a notation in the pre-trial notes indicates the state will prepare a amended complaint with an alternative count. It is not clear what the alternative count is.

Cruz was arrested in October 2021 for an incident that allegedly happened in June of the same year.

He was originally charged with battery, however, that was upgraded to the current charge in Feb. 2022.

Topeka High School’s website still lists Cruz as an employee. In February, Topeka Public Schools told 13 NEWS that they had placed Cruz on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Man convicted of sexual assault of 3-year-old at daycare sentenced to life in prison
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Flames engulf a camper trailer behind 1525 SE Quincy Monday evening, June 8, 2022.
Fire destroys shed, camper near downtown Topeka
Augustine E. Covarrubias (right) and Nicholas W. Kinnard (left)
Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

Latest News

Jakel Webster
Man sentenced to prison for shooting clerk in face during attempted robbery
Newman Regional Health
Newman Regional staff complete first robotic-assisted surgery
Lawrence search warrant
Suspect arrested after LPD serves robbery, kidnapping-related search warrant
Carlson Rd. crash
Christ the King 5th-grader killed in Carlson Rd. accident
FILE
Kansas among worst states for racial equality in education