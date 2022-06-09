Trial set for Topeka High Drumline Director accused of sexual battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bench trial has been scheduled for the Topeka High School Drumline instructor accused of sexual battery.

According to Shawnee Co. court records, Salvador Cruz will stand trial Monday, June 13, 2022 at 9 a.m.

During a hearing Thursday afternoon Cruz waived his right to a jury trial, meaning the judge will decide if a crime was or was not committed.

Cruz faces a single misdemeanor count of sexual battery. However, a notation in the pre-trial notes indicates the state will prepare a amended complaint with an alternative count. It is not clear what the alternative count is.

Cruz was arrested in October 2021 for an incident that allegedly happened in June of the same year.

He was originally charged with battery, however, that was upgraded to the current charge in Feb. 2022.

Topeka High School’s website still lists Cruz as an employee. In February, Topeka Public Schools told 13 NEWS that they had placed Cruz on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case.

