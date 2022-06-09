Thursday forecast: Thunderstorms again tonight then warming up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will see increasing clouds through the day today with south winds at 5 to 10 mph with temperatures warming to the low 80s. It may feel a little humid later this afternoon, but we still haven’t seen that dreaded summer heat. At least, not yet. We should stay dry through the day with just a slight chance for an isolated storm or two late this afternoon. For tonight we continue to track thunderstorms late once again with the potential for some severe weather, mainly wind. Heavy rain will also cause a concern for localized flooding tonight.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. An isolated shower/thunderstorm is possible this afternoon.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, especially after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Rain ending early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Thunderstorms tonight will once again come out of Nebraska crossing into northern Kansas after sunset and progressing south and east overnight. The rain and storm activity should be done with fairly quickly and we should be dry Friday morning. Temperatures Friday will be a touch cooler thanks to light north winds with highs around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

We gradually warm from there reaching the mid 80s Saturday and low 90s already by Sunday. South winds begin to crank up too between 10 to 20 mph over the weekend gusting to 25 mph at times. We continue to warm up going into Monday of next week with highs in the mid 90s. South winds also remain breezy around 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mpg Monday. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny during this time.

We stay in the 90s through Tuesday before a cold front moves through providing some relieve, but not much, in the middle of next week. There is also a slight chance for rain and storms when next week’s front arrives. Temperatures Wednesday will only be knocked down a few degrees into the upper 80s and we return to the 90s rather quickly.

There is a very low chance for an isolated storm or two this afternoon. No need to cancel outdoor plans during the daytime today. The higher chance for storms is for after sunset tonight into the overnight with thunderstorms coming out of Nebraska again producing mainly wind and heavy rain. Summer heat returns Sunday and lasts into Tuesday so 3 days of possibly intense heat in some areas. Lows Monday and Tuesday mornings will be stuck in the 70s so make sure you are ready for this with your AC and if you plan on doing any outdoor activities make sure you’re hydrated.

