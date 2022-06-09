Advertisement

Texas lawmakers aim to ban children from drag shows

A Texas lawmaker wants to ban minors from seeing drag shows. (Source: KEYE, TikTok/@extragramsatx, Celia Light, CNN)
By Paige Hubbard
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - Republican Texas Representative Bryan Slaton is working on a law that would prevent children from seeing drag shows, saying they are too sexually explicit for them.

Critics, however, say there are bigger issues regarding children’s safety that lawmakers should be focusing on – guns.

When asked if he believes his priorities are in place when it comes to children’s safety, Slaton said it’s “always appropriate to take care and protect children.”

“As this horrible event in Uvalde is being investigated, and we’re learning information. But every day is the right day to protect children, whether it’s from violence, or it’s from sexualization, someone taking advantage of them. I mean, it’s always the right time to protect children,” Slaton said.

His colleague, Republican Texas Representative Steve Toth, is also pushing for similar legislation.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time in the Texas legislature, and that includes both keeping sexually explicit material out of the hands of children, as well as making sure that violent children are removed from the classroom,” Toth said.

Toth said he plans to file a bill in November and hopes to have it on the House floor by April or May.

Drag performer Celia Light said not all drag shows are sexual in nature, and many performances cater to entertaining children.

“For me, [a law] seems like a blatant disregard for a parent’s right to choose what’s best for their children,” Light said.

Light said she has been a part of events where parents were unsure what she was going to do, but after they see that she is just entertaining them and reading a story book, parents are thankful.

“There is a way of presenting anything to make sure it’s appropriate for a certain type of audience,” Light said.

