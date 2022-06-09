Advertisement

Students learning basics of coding and robotics at Topeka Public Schools Summer Enrichment program

About 15 students who just completed third- through fifth-grades are learning about coding and...
About 15 students who just completed third- through fifth-grades are learning about coding and robotics on weekday mornings at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers at 500 S.W. Tuffy Kellogg Drive.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rather than sitting at home and playing video games, 15 students who just completed third- through fifth-grades are learning about coding and robotics as part of the Topeka Public Schools Summer Enrichment Program.

The classes are being held at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers at 500 S.W. Tuffy Kellogg Drive, on the east side of Hummer Sports Park.

Ryleigh Atkinson, 19, a 2021 Topeka High School graduate and sophomore at the University of Oklahoma, is serving as a teaching and learning communications intern at the class.

Atkinson says the students are getting invaluable training in the class, where they’re learning the basics of coding and applying those skills to programming robots, inventing, solving problems, and playing educational games in a group setting.

“The goal of this class is to give the students some real exposure into coding, because there’s a computer engineering class here at TCALC,” Atkinson said. “So if we start the exposure earlier, then they’re more prepared when they get here and it just helps create a pathway to a potential engineering or computer science coding career.”

Atkinson says the class, which meets from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays, introduces students to technology and how they can more effectively use it, both in the classroom and in their everyday lives.

“I think technology’s becoming a big part in our lives every day, and it’s also growing in schools,” she said. “They’re using more and more technology, and I think it’s really important that they understand what’s behind that. Like you’re not just using an iPad -- you need to know what goes into that.”

Atkinson says she’s amazed by the amount of technology available to students in the Topeka Public Schools.

“I honestly didn’t know that we had so much of this implemented into our schools, because I came through elementary school such a long time ago,” Atkinson said. “And now that we have so much of it, even just learning how much equipment that we have, it’s insane, because I didn’t know all these kids could be exposed to all of this. Like it’s just crazy to me.”

Diondra Young, 10, who will be a sixth-grader this fall at French Middle School, says she hopes this class is just the beginning of her work in coding and robotics.

“I hope I can continue this in French, because I really enjoy doing robotics. It’s really a benefit for me.”

According to the Pew Research Center, the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math workforce is growing rapidly in the United States, but black and Hispanic workers continue to be under-represented.

Topeka Public Schools officials say the district provides students from a variety of cultures and backgrounds with access to STEM-focused education and career pathways.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Man convicted of sexual assault of 3-year-old at daycare sentenced to life in prison
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Flames engulf a camper trailer behind 1525 SE Quincy Monday evening, June 8, 2022.
Fire destroys shed, camper near downtown Topeka
Augustine E. Covarrubias (right) and Nicholas W. Kinnard (left)
Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

Latest News

Austin Davis is sworn in as the American Legion Boys State of Kansas Governor on June 8, 2022.
Lansing senior named as American Legion Boys State of Kansas Governor 2022
About 200 Juneteenth flags were handed out Friday and more will be distributed over the weekend.
Juneteenth Events: 2022
2439 SE Illinois Drug Bust
Narcotics Search Warrant Served in SE Topeka
Jim Ogle and Mike Kuner were remembered.
Meeting dedicated to recently deceased Rotary members
Narcotics search warrant served near SE 24th and Illinois in Topeka late Thur. morning.
Drug search warrant served at SE Topeka home