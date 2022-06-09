SNCO Sheriff’s Office teach, connect with kids at youth camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office youth camp returned this year to teach kids all about law enforcement, the K-9 units, and the officers as well.

Kids who signed up for the camp got to meet with K-9 officers Thursday, June 9, watch demonstrations, and learn how the department wants the kids to stay safe.

The camp first started on Monday, June 6, and will end Friday, June 10. The camp has been around since 2005 and, according to Lieutenant Todd Stallbaumer, has expanded a lot since.

“We have been doing this since 2005 when we started it at Hayden High School,” said Stallbaumer. “We only had about 15 kids back then and we have been able to expand that over the years into three other high schools and the Boys and Girls Club. Where we are reaching almost 400 kids, before COVID. We are just starting a smaller group up now, getting it going again, and hope to expand that again next summer.”

Thursday, June 9, was when the kids learned about the K-9 officers and all the training the patrol officers endure.

“I like to show the kids home much training is involved,” replied Stallbaumer. “Just how professional those dogs are in tough situations, and I think they are very impressed with the fact that some of our patrol dogs can go from aggressive when they need to, to let you come and pet them when the handlers let them.”

Stallbaumer even said that some past campers did eventually become deputies, which is great, but he said that is not the reason for this camp.

“We have had some former campers become deputies and, although, that is not the ultimate goal,” Stallbaumer said. “The ultimate goal is to let them see that we are not robots in a uniform, that we do have personalities, but, if we can gain some future deputies out of the camp that is certainly good.”

The kids also go to play kickball and dodgeball.

