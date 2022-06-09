Seaman Middle School only in Kansas to be named AMLE School of Distinction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Middle School is the only school in the State of Kansas to have been named a 2022 AMLE School of Distinction.

Seaman Schools USD 345 says on Thursday, June 9, the Association for Middle-Level Education announced Seaman Middle School is the only school in the Sunflower State to be named to its inaugural AMLE Schools of Distinction.

The District said 2022 is the first year of the AMLE Schools of Distinction program, which is meant to recognize exemplary schools and guide them through a process of strategic vision setting to foster growth and success.

“We look forward to celebrating these schools and all that makes the middle level special in the coming months,” said Stephanie Patton, Chair of the AMLE Schools of Distinction Committee.

Seaman Schools said each recipient school was required to complete a rigorous review process that measured implementation of the characteristics of successful middle-grade schools and continuous improvement plans.

“I am so incredibly proud of the Seaman Middle School staff. They are consummate professionals who love our students, which was noted throughout the review,” said Seaman Middle School Principal Joshua Snyder. “Our school community is committed to providing middle school experiences that are intentional and evidenced-based. The four-month-long application included the perspectives of our parents, students, and staff. We are excited to be named one of the 12 AMLE school of distinction awardees.”

USD 345 also noted that AMLE will publish Seaman Middle School’s profile to promote and share its practices.

The District said Seaman Middle School will be recognized and present AMLE’s exemplary practices live at the 49th Annual Conference for Middle-Level Education in November.

