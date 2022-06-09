Advertisement

Rotary Club pauses to honor two former Rotarians who passed away

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rotary Club honored two former members who passed away recently, including WIBW’s former general manager, Jim Ogle.

The group gathered at the Topeka Zoo’s Kay McFarland Japanese Garden on Thursday, June 9, to honor Jim Ogle and Reverand Mike Kuner.

Everyone dedicated the meeting to the former members, for their active involvement in the club and community. In addition to the rotary, Ogle also supported the United Way, the Topeka Civic Theatre, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the NOTO arts district. While Kuner served various local Presbyterian congregations and was involved in organizations including the Topeka Youth Project and Cornerstone.

“Today we have set aside to honor two Rotarians we have recently lost,” said Anita Wolgast, a Topeka Downtown Rotary Club presenter. ”Jim Ogle is one of them and Mike Kuner. Two very special men, so our whole program is recognizing their contributions.”

“We need to remember these folks who have done so much for our community for prosperity, so future generations can be inspired,” continued Wolgast.

Ogle passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, of cancer and Reverand Mike Kuner passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022.

