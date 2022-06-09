Road worker clipped by semi in work zone

CLOUD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A road construction worker escaped serious injuries after she was struck by a semi tractor-trailer in a work zone Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 8 a.m. on US-81, roughly two miles north of the Ottawa Co. line.

Officials say Ivy Zimmerling, 39, was working in the construction zone when she walked across the lane and in front of a northbound 2003 Peterbilt semi.

KHP says Zimmerling was struck with the front left corner of the big rig. She was taken to Could County Health Center for suspected minor injuries.

The tractor trailer was driven by Aaron Parsons, 29, of Iowa.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Transportation, a five-mile stretch of US-81 (from one mile north of US-24 to the Ottawa Co. line) has the highway reduced to one lane for a mill and overlay project. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph in the work zone, and KDOT says the project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

