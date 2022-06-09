Advertisement

Road worker clipped by semi in work zone

(File)
(File)(WABI)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOUD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A road construction worker escaped serious injuries after she was struck by a semi tractor-trailer in a work zone Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 8 a.m. on US-81, roughly two miles north of the Ottawa Co. line.

Officials say Ivy Zimmerling, 39, was working in the construction zone when she walked across the lane and in front of a northbound 2003 Peterbilt semi.

KHP says Zimmerling was struck with the front left corner of the big rig. She was taken to Could County Health Center for suspected minor injuries.

The tractor trailer was driven by Aaron Parsons, 29, of Iowa.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Transportation, a five-mile stretch of US-81 (from one mile north of US-24 to the Ottawa Co. line) has the highway reduced to one lane for a mill and overlay project. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph in the work zone, and KDOT says the project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3900 block Carlson Rd.
Child dies from injuries in Carlson Road accident
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Man convicted of sexual assault of 3-year-old at daycare sentenced to life in prison
Ashley Dixon (left) and Jake Ludlum (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the vehicle...
Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest
Flames engulf a camper trailer behind 1525 SE Quincy Monday evening, June 8, 2022.
Fire destroys shed, camper near downtown Topeka
Augustine E. Covarrubias (right) and Nicholas W. Kinnard (left)
Two from KC arrested for meth after search warrant served in SW Topeka

Latest News

Aaron Michael Lewis, 29
Carbondale man arrested for meth after recognized for active warrant
Jakel Webster, 26
Man sentenced to prison for shooting clerk in face during attempted robbery
Thursday midday forecast
After a delayed opening, the Oakland Pool will finally be ready for swimmers on Saturday, June...
Oakland Pool to finally reopen to swimmers on Saturday