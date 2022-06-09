Advertisement

RCPD attempts to identify women connected to $1,300 Walmart theft

On June 9, 2022, Riley Co. officers attempt to identify two women in connection to a $1,300...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers need help to identify two women who may be connected to a Walmart theft resulting in the loss of $1,300.

The Riley County Police Department says officers need help to identify the pair connected to a March 18 theft from Walmart in Manhattan.

During the theft, RCPD said more than $1,300 in electronics, housewares and makeup was stolen.

If anyone knows who the two women are, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

